CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in real estate finance. It invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in RMBS, residential mortgage loans, Agency CMBS, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The company has elected and is organized and has operated in a manner that enables it to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.38.

Shares of CIM stock opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.56. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $21.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.50 million. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 12.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 17.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the third quarter worth $150,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the second quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

About CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

