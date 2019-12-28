China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CCCL) Short Interest Update

China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CCCL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 126,400 shares, a decrease of 67.9% from the November 28th total of 394,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 639,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:CCCL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 198,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,255. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. China Ceramics has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $2.35.

Separately, ValuEngine raised China Ceramics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

China Ceramics Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. It provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

