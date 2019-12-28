China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.76

Shares of China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.76 and traded as high as $34.06. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $34.04, with a volume of 51 shares traded.

ZNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.74.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 349.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 330.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:ZNH)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

