Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.18.

CTAS stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $269.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,434. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.81. Cintas has a 12-month low of $164.50 and a 12-month high of $277.85. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $536,460.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,873,276.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 41.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,146,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $746,630,000 after acquiring an additional 916,169 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 17,451.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,748,000 after purchasing an additional 417,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,033,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,380,916,000 after purchasing an additional 382,578 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,047,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Cintas by 3,945.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 141,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,464,000 after purchasing an additional 137,541 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

