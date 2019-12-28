Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) Short Interest Up 11.2% in December

Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the November 28th total of 53,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,233,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,322,541.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLFD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clearfield by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Clearfield by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Clearfield by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Clearfield by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 28,260 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clearfield by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 65,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of Clearfield stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.94. 6,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,644. The company has a market cap of $191.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.65. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.65 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 6.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Clearfield will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

