Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.89 Million

Brokerages predict that Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) will post sales of $5.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.74 million and the lowest is $5.05 million. Clearside Biomedical reported sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19,533.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year sales of $4.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $230,000.00 to $6.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.35 million, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $15.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 18,893.49% and a negative return on equity of 316.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million.

CLSD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Clearside Biomedical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.67.

NASDAQ:CLSD traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,733,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,389. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 370,690 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 273.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 205,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

