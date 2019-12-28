CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) Short Interest Update

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,230,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the November 28th total of 31,790,000 shares. Approximately 15.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in CNX Resources by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 112,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 56,333 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,037,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 310.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 454,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 343,410 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

CNX traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $8.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,125,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685,529. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.58. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.59.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $7.11 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.53.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

