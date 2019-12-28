Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIGI) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIGI) declared a dividend on Monday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of CIGI stock traded down C$1.78 on Friday, hitting C$101.48. The stock had a trading volume of 48,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,382. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of C$71.01 and a twelve month high of C$103.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$96.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$94.15.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The company's Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations.

