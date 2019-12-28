Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIGI) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIGI) declared a dividend on Monday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.
Shares of CIGI stock traded down C$1.78 on Friday, hitting C$101.48. The stock had a trading volume of 48,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,382. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of C$71.01 and a twelve month high of C$103.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$96.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$94.15.
About Colliers International Group
See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.