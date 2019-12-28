Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE SBS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.10. 820,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,561. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $15.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average of $12.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 21.03%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 41.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 11.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 12.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

