Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) Short Interest Update

Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the November 28th total of 21,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 571,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTG traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.26. 17,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,132. The company has a market capitalization of $77.32 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $6.23.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.50 million. Computer Task Group had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

