Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Short Interest Update

Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 577,900 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the November 28th total of 451,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Comtech Telecomm. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMTL traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.56. 83,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,795. The company has a market capitalization of $867.31 million, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comtech Telecomm. has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.83 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comtech Telecomm. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMTL. ValuEngine upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Comtech Telecomm. from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comtech Telecomm. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

