Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.52

Shares of Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.52 and traded as high as $2.73. Concord Medical Services shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 1,100 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concord Medical Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $118.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of -0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Concord Medical Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.55% of Concord Medical Services worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM)

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery system, proton beam therapy systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

