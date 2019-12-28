Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.52

Shares of Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.52 and traded as high as $2.73. Concord Medical Services shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 1,100 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concord Medical Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.
The firm has a market cap of $118.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of -0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
About Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM)
Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery system, proton beam therapy systems, and diagnostic imaging services.
