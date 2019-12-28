Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Corporate Office Properties Trust has a payout ratio of 70.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.6%.

NYSE OFC traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $29.40. 336,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,542. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.67.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.31). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $159.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $58,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,807,634.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 137,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,724.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,748 shares of company stock worth $135,074. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on OFC. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

