Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) Trading Down 9.6%

Shares of Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) traded down 9.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.47, 4,995,493 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 650% from the average session volume of 666,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners cut Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Correvio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Bloom Burton raised shares of Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Mackie cut shares of Correvio Pharma to a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Correvio Pharma had a negative net margin of 121.25% and a negative return on equity of 1,022.22%. The business had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Correvio Pharma Corp will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Correvio Pharma by 17.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Correvio Pharma by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Correvio Pharma by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 422,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 84,255 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Correvio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $1,212,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Correvio Pharma by 177.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 40,815 shares in the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of development and commercialization of medical products. It operates through the Europe and Rest of the World geographical segments. The firm focuses on cardiovascular therapies that will improve the quality of life and health of patients suffering from heart disease.

