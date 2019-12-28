CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 119,800 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the November 28th total of 98,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have commented on CRAI. BidaskClub raised CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of CRA International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CRA International in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

CRAI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.57. 41,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,789. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. CRA International has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $56.04.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. CRA International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $115.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. CRA International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CRA International will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.45%.

In other news, Director William F. Concannon sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $35,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 77,013 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

