Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €28.36 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €28.36 ($32.98) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DPW. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.36 ($29.49) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €36.22 ($42.11).

Shares of DPW opened at €34.41 ($40.01) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €34.01 and its 200-day moving average is €30.64. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

