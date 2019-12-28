Crown Price Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Crown coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000509 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Braziliex. Crown has a market cap of $886,165.00 and approximately $631.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crown has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,331.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $207.75 or 0.02832407 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00548024 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005895 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00020426 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 87.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000316 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000401 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Crown

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 23,748,185 coins. The official website for Crown is crown.tech . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Braziliex, C-CEX, LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

