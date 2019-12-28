Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Market Capitalization Achieves $32.69 Million

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00007151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market cap of $32.69 million and $87,857.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038114 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $431.80 or 0.05886974 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029541 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036000 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001875 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023528 BTC.

About Cryptoindex.com 100

CIX100 is a token. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,782 tokens. The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto . The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

