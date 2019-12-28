CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) PT Set at €42.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

EVD has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €53.25 ($61.92).

Shares of ETR:EVD opened at €57.65 ($67.03) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €55.08 and a 200-day moving average price of €49.00. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €32.02 ($37.23) and a 12 month high of €56.90 ($66.16).

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access.

