Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) Short Interest Up 15.5% in December

Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the November 28th total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 152,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of CUBI stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.65. 93,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,794. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $25.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 250.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 177.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 56,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 36,160 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 119,327 shares during the period. Finally, Matthew 25 Management Corp grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 507,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 103,500 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

