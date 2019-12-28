D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.85

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.85 and traded as high as $53.20. D. R. Horton shares last traded at $53.12, with a volume of 59,241 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on DHI shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.02 and its 200 day moving average is $49.85.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 16.63%. D. R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from D. R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

In other D. R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $2,091,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,718 shares in the company, valued at $10,992,478.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $26,019.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,970 shares of company stock worth $3,359,764 over the last three months. 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,496.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after acquiring an additional 339,290 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,593,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,653,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,245,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in D. R. Horton by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.