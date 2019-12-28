Dai Price Reaches $1.02 on Exchanges (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Dai token can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on popular exchanges including AirSwap, Gate.io, Radar Relay and Bancor Network. During the last week, Dai has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a market capitalization of $103.25 million and $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00184598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.08 or 0.01255048 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025702 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00120062 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Gatecoin, Bibox, Gate.io, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, OasisDEX, DDEX, AirSwap, Kyber Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

