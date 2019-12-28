DEEX (DEEX) Trading Up 0.6% This Week

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One DEEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. DEEX has a total market capitalization of $705,598.00 and $2,457.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEEX has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEEX alerts:

999 (999) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00031398 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003875 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000603 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000125 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DEEX Profile

DEEX (DEEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange . DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.