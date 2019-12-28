Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) will announce earnings per share of ($1.34) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dermira’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.64). Dermira reported earnings per share of ($1.70) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Dermira will report full year earnings of ($4.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.46) to ($3.90). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.80) to ($3.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dermira.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.34. Dermira had a negative return on equity of 583.07% and a negative net margin of 256.08%. The business had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DERM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dermira in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Dermira from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Leerink Swann decreased their target price on Dermira from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dermira has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

DERM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.55. 1,061,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55. Dermira has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $15.57.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,000 shares of Dermira stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DERM. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dermira by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,621,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,433 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dermira by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,333,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,308,000 after acquiring an additional 216,449 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dermira by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,760,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after acquiring an additional 392,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dermira by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 20,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dermira by 76.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 782,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 338,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About Dermira

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

