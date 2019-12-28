Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Short Interest Update

Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 639,400 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the November 28th total of 555,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,211,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,199,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,402,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,992 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,528,000 after acquiring an additional 629,283 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,459,000 after acquiring an additional 433,799 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

Shares of Descartes Systems Group stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.66. 126,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,530. Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $43.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

