DHX Media Ltd. (NASDAQ:DHXM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

DHX Media Ltd. (NASDAQ:DHXM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.43.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DHXM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHX Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC set a $2.00 price target on DHX Media and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $2.30 price target on DHX Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners set a $3.00 price target on DHX Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of DHX Media stock remained flat at $$1.11 during trading hours on Friday. 70,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,504. DHX Media has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.86 million, a PE ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 0.93.

DHX Media (NASDAQ:DHXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.78 million. DHX Media had a negative net margin of 27.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. Analysts expect that DHX Media will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHXM. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of DHX Media in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,870,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of DHX Media by 55.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,042,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DHX Media by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 411,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DHX Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DHX Media by 8.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 307,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

About DHX Media

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.

