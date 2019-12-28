Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 3,600 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.36) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DGE. Independent Research set a GBX 3,700 ($48.67) price target on Diageo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($43.41) to GBX 3,250 ($42.75) and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,423.33 ($45.03).

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,229 ($42.48) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,127.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,287.63. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,688.50 ($35.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The stock has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,096 ($40.73) per share, with a total value of £8,266.32 ($10,873.88). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 542 shares of company stock worth $1,666,749.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

