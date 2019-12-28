Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FANG. TheStreet cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer cut Diamondback Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.60.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of FANG stock opened at $90.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.79. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $73.18 and a twelve month high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 12,065 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $3,281,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 44.5% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 159,326 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 49,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.