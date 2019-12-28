DIMCOIN (DIM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $342.00

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. DIMCOIN has a market cap of $82,866.00 and $342.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIMCOIN token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Coinbe and Exrates. Over the last week, DIMCOIN has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.01296658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025777 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00119870 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DIMCOIN Profile

DIMCOIN’s launch date was June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. DIMCOIN’s official website is www.dimcoin.io . The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIMCOIN’s official message board is forum.dim.foundation . DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Coinbe, Exrates, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIMCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

