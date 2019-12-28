Dividend 15 Split Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:DFN)

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of DFN traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$8.63. 172,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.07 million and a PE ratio of 12.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.70. Dividend 15 Split has a 52-week low of C$7.14 and a 52-week high of C$9.44.

Dividend 15 Split Company Profile

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

