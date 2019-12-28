Dividend 15 Split Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:DFN)

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.
Shares of DFN traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$8.63. 172,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.07 million and a PE ratio of 12.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.70. Dividend 15 Split has a 52-week low of C$7.14 and a 52-week high of C$9.44.
Dividend 15 Split Company Profile
Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Dividend 15 Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dividend 15 Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.