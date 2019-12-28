Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) rose 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60, approximately 219,673 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 298% from the average daily volume of 55,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

DLPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Dolphin Entertainment from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Dolphin Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolphin Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) by 258.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.67% of Dolphin Entertainment worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLPN)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.