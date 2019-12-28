Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dongfeng Motor Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of DNFGY opened at $46.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.85. Dongfeng Motor Group has a 52 week low of $37.91 and a 52 week high of $55.44.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and auto engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; and electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles.

