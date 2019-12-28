DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.70

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $57.70 and last traded at $57.56, with a volume of 27938 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.05.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DSDVY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSV AS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of DSV AS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.84.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

