DZ Bank Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Suedzucker (ETR:SZU)

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Suedzucker and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €16.38 ($19.04).

Shares of SZU stock opened at €16.49 ($19.17) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is €14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.49. Suedzucker has a one year low of €10.85 ($12.62) and a one year high of €16.33 ($18.99). The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.80.

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

