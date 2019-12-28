Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Eaton from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Eaton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Eaton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.36.

Shares of ETN opened at $94.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.63 and its 200-day moving average is $84.34. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $66.22 and a fifty-two week high of $95.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eaton will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $1,545,568.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,841 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,354.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,268. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 5.3% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 110,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 73,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 15,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 75,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

