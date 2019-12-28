Ecology and Environment (NASDAQ:EEI) Short Interest Update

Ecology and Environment (NASDAQ:EEI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the November 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ecology and Environment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of EEI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.16. 1,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,459. Ecology and Environment has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $15.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Ecology and Environment (NASDAQ:EEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ecology and Environment had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $24.73 million for the quarter.

Ecology and Environment Company Profile

Ecology & Environment, Inc, an environmental consulting firm, provides professional services to government and private clients worldwide. It offers support services for response and site assessment activities related to the release and threat of release of oil, petroleum products, hazardous substances, and weapons of mass destruction or pollutants or contaminants; and undertakes task order contracts comprising various environmental assessment projects, engineering and oversight of pollution remediation, and other hazardous waste remediation activities, as well as prepares environmental impact assessment documents for federal land management agencies.

