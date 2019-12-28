Edward G. Atsinger III Acquires 16,011 Shares of Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) Stock

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) CEO Edward G. Atsinger III acquired 16,011 shares of Salem Media Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $23,055.84.

Edward G. Atsinger III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 26th, Edward G. Atsinger III bought 1,027 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,489.15.

On Thursday, November 7th, Edward G. Atsinger III bought 8,137 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $11,798.65.

Shares of SALM stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76. Salem Media Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $38.69 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.74). Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $64.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.30 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Salem Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

SALM has been the subject of several research reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of Salem Media Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Salem Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Salem Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Salem Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 52.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

