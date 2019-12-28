Electra Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last seven days, Electra has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. One Electra coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Fatbtc, Cryptohub and Novaexchange. Electra has a total market cap of $5.22 million and approximately $2,104.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electra

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,505,868,534 coins and its circulating supply is 28,638,711,981 coins. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA . Electra’s official website is electraproject.org . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Cryptohub, Novaexchange, CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

