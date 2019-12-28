Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th.

NYSE:ELVT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.45. 109,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,423. Elevate Credit has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $5.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Elevate Credit’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elevate Credit news, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 25,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $104,445.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 471,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,221.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,180. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 57.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 37.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 10,417 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 166.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 29.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 141,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

