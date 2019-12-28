Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Equities analysts expect Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) to post $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. Encompass Health posted sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year sales of $4.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $4.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.07%.

EHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Encompass Health to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Shares of EHC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.75. The company had a trading volume of 278,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,293. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.19. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $56.74 and a 1-year high of $72.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

