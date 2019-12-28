Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) traded down 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.78, 675,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 597,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WATT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Energous from $8.20 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.

The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Energous had a negative net margin of 19,557.08% and a negative return on equity of 164.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Energous Corp will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energous news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 22,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $44,835.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 271,227 shares in the company, valued at $545,166.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen R. Rizzone acquired 21,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $44,670.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,740.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 78,246 shares of company stock valued at $166,123 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energous by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Energous by 96.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new stake in Energous in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Energous by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energous by 15.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 229,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

