Entertainment One (LON:ETO) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $556.88

Shares of Entertainment One Ltd (LON:ETO) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $556.88 and traded as low as $556.50. Entertainment One shares last traded at $557.00, with a volume of 228,421 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Entertainment One to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 475 ($6.25) to GBX 572 ($7.52) in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 567.33 ($7.46).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 556.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 502.53.

In related news, insider Joe Sparacio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 556 ($7.31), for a total value of £139,000 ($182,846.62).

Entertainment One Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, production, financing, distribution, and sale of family, television (TV), music, and film content rights across various media worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Family & Brands, Television, and Film. It distributes and sells films on screens in theatres and digitally, on DVDs and Blu-rays, and on TV; develops, produces, and distributes TV content across genres, platforms, and territories; and records, distributes, and licenses albums and songs.

