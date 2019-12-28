ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ePlus from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Sidoti downgraded ePlus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of ePlus in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.33.

NASDAQ PLUS opened at $84.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.25. ePlus has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $99.63.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $411.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.35 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ePlus will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 1,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $120,981.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,883,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $336,554.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,855,686.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,242 shares of company stock valued at $630,905. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ePlus by 357.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ePlus by 33.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in ePlus by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ePlus by 809.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 167.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

