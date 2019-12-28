Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Equity Lifestyle Properties stock opened at $69.51 on Tuesday. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $46.83 and a fifty-two week high of $74.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $271.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.13 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 27.47%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.306 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

In other news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $432,586.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 199,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,388,821.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the first quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

