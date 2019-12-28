Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $233.79.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Summit Insights initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

FB traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.10. 10,009,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,820,980. The stock has a market cap of $592.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.22 and a 200 day moving average of $191.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook has a 52 week low of $128.56 and a 52 week high of $208.93.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 76,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $13,410,704.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.47, for a total value of $9,925,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,202,146 shares of company stock valued at $409,959,113. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,190,182 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $615,707,000 after acquiring an additional 32,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Facebook by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

