Fantom (FTM) Price Up 2.7% This Week

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Fantom token can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Bgogo, Hotbit and Kucoin. Fantom has a market cap of $19.97 million and $4.20 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013707 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00184274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.42 or 0.01246130 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025532 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120288 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Bgogo, Kucoin, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

