Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.80

News coverage about Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles earned a daily sentiment score of 0.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ score:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FCAU shares. HSBC upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.85.

FCAU stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,933,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,638. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $17.46. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $30.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Research analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

