First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded First Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of FBP stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $11.94.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.90 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 30.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 34,175.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,394,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,853,000 after buying an additional 4,381,271 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 16,987.6% in the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 854,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after acquiring an additional 849,381 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 101.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 258,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 130,287 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 40.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,289,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,826,000 after purchasing an additional 951,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 334,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

