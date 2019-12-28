First Capital Realty Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:FCR)

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0716 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of TSE:FCR traded up C$0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting C$20.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,044,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,009. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a PE ratio of 18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.82, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. First Capital Realty has a fifty-two week low of C$18.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.79.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$183.65 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Capital Realty will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FCR shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$22.50 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Capital Realty from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$22.50 target price on shares of First Capital Realty in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Capital Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.86.

About First Capital Realty

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

