First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) Receives C$14.59 Average PT from Brokerages

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.59.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.20 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$17.75 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$12.00 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of TSE FM traded up C$0.08 on Friday, hitting C$12.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,290,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,650. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.14. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$7.84 and a 12-month high of C$16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.21.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

